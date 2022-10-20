National Bank Financial Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WDOFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.