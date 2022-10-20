Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Lifted to “Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATHA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.15.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 82,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

