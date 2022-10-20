Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

