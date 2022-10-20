IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.97. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $102,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

