JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target to €93.00

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €74.00 ($75.51) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sodexo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised Sodexo from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sodexo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

