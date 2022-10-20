MSC Industrial Direct’s (MSM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSM stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $589,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.9% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 248,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.6% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

