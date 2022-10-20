Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

