Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

