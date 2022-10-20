Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $58.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HXL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

