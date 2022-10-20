FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $30.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 0.4 %

FOXA stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in FOX by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FOX by 9.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.