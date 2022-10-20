Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.9 %

EMN opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 167,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 143.7% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

