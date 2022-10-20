Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $5.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PGRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 320.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

