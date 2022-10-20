Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $10.50

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,368,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 31.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 487,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,487 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

