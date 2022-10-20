Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) PT Lowered to $1.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPAD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 4.96.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 0.79 on Tuesday. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of 0.77 and a 1-year high of 8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 1.38 and its 200 day moving average is 2.92. The company has a market cap of $194.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.02. Offerpad Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 500,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 1.69 per share, for a total transaction of 845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878,106 shares in the company, valued at 1,483,999.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 59.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

