Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $12.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

