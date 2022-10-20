Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $48.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

KRC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

NYSE:KRC opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

