Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance
OFC opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.