Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

OFC opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,889,000 after buying an additional 474,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.