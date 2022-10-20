The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $39.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INVH. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after buying an additional 881,365 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

