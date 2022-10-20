Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $126.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,013,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 634,891 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

