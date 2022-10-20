Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. Match Group has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Match Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

