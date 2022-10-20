Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equity Residential Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.