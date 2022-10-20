Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.
NYSE:EQR opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
