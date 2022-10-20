EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $140.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $178.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $142.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average is $166.53. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23,537.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $258,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

