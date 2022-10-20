TD Securities Lowers Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$40.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.30.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$31.41 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$23.03 and a 12 month high of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$13.58 billion and a PE ratio of 209.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.93.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$558.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

