Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $95.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.19.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

