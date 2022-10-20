Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $95.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.19.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.39. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.