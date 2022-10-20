Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNDC. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Landec to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens started coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $238.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,517 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Landec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Landec by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

