Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 4.53.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
