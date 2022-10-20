Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 4.53.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.