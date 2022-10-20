StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.