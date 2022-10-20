StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
