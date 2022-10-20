ChargePoint Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 219,718 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical daily volume of 123,089 call options.

ChargePoint Stock Down 5.0 %

CHPT opened at $12.99 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,629.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,556 shares of company stock worth $3,743,873. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 535,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $5,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

