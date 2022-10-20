Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $122.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

