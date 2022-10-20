Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given New €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renault presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

