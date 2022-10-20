JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target to GBX 39

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 39 ($0.47) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THGPF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of THG from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of THG in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.98) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 58.33.

THG Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of THG stock opened at 0.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.65. THG has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.76.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

