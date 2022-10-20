Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Lowered to €62.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($73.47) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Scout24 from €64.00 ($65.31) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

