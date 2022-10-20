Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,088 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,191 ($14.39) to GBX 1,088 ($13.15) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JTKWY. Barclays cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,773.12.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

OTC:JTKWY opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.