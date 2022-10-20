Truist Financial Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,844,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.