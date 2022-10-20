Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Raised to SEK 181

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 175 to SEK 181 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 3.4 %

SDVKY opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

