Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

