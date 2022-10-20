Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target Cut to CHF 260

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 291 to CHF 260 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SONVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

