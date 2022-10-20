Morgan Stanley Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $65.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

SEE opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

