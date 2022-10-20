Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $128.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $163.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

