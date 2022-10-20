Morgan Stanley Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $50.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 1.72. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $349.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Roku by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.