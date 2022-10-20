Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 189.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

