Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STN. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Stantec stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Stantec by 35.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 189.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

