Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Akouos in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Akouos Price Performance

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -1.48. Akouos has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akouos

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Akouos by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,381,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 743,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 478,209 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 387,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 288,884 shares during the last quarter.

Akouos Company Profile



Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

