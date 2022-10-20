PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Cut to $31.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

PDFS opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.