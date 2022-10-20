Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

