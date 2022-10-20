Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.
Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
