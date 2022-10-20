Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $41.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.