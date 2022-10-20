The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.
UDR Stock Performance
NYSE UDR opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
