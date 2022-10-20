STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $36.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

