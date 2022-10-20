STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $36.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.