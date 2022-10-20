Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $38.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

SLG stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

