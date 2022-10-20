SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.40.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.